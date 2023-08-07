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Broker profile: Hantec Markets
This page is a description of Hantec Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Hantec Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
Hantec Markets Limited (UK)
Hantec Markets Limited (Mauritius)
Hantec Markets Limited (Jordan)
Prohibited countries
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days)
Account currencies
AED
United Arab Emirates dirham
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 502635
FSC (Mauritius), C114013940
Jordan Securities Commission, 51905
Website available in
English
Spanish
Portuguese
Thai
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Dutch
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Serbian
Turkish
Ukrainian
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
Spread betting
Cryptocurrencies
1:2