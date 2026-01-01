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Broker profile: Juno Markets
This page is a description of Juno Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Juno Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Managed accounts
- MAM
Companies
Juno Markets Limited
Juno Markets Pty Ltd
Prohibited countries
Cuba
Hong Kong
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Singapore
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
AliPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/JPY
NZD/SEK
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
ASIC, 540205
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 40099
Website available in
English
Spanish
Indonesian
Kazakh
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
EST
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
STPOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:10