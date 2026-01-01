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Broker profile: ETO Markets
This page is a description of ETO Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of ETO Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- LAMM
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
ETO Group Pty Ltd
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Belarus
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cuba
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Lebanon
Mali
Myanmar
Russian Federation
Somalia
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOGE/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
Regulated by
ASIC, 420224
FSA (Seychelles), S062
FSC (Mauritius), C119023893
Website available in
English
French
Indonesian
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Chinese
Filipino
Support available in
English
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Live chat
Phone
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free after trading
100 lots
Website screenshot
Account Types
STPOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:500
Oil
1:500
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:500
Oil
1:500
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:500
Oil
1:500
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:20