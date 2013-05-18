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Broker profile: Interactive Brokers
This page is a description of Interactive Brokers Forex broker. It is not an official website of Interactive Brokers. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- Free education
Companies
Interactive Brokers Securities
Interactive Brokers India Pvt. Ltd.
Interactive Brokers Australia Pty. Ltd.
Interactive Brokers U.K. Limited
Interactive Brokers Canada Inc.
Payment options
Wire transfer
Check
BPAY
Demo platforms
Web Trader (SerSart)
FX-Trader
Trader Workstation
TradingView
IBKR Desktop
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
INR
Indian rupee
JPY
Japanese yen
MXN
Mexican peso
NZD
New Zealand dollar
SEK
Swedish krona
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/CNH
AUD/HKD
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/CNH
CAD/JPY
CHF/CNH
CHF/CZK
CHF/DKK
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
CHF/TRY
CHF/ZAR
CNH/HKD
CNH/JPY
DKK/JPY
DKK/NOK
DKK/SEK
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CNH
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
KRW/AUD
KRW/CAD
KRW/CHF
KRW/EUR
KRW/GBP
KRW/HKD
KRW/JPY
KRW/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/CNH
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/KRW
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
CIRO, 2106
Website available in
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Russian
Chinese
Support available in
English
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
EST
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Interactive Brokers is one of the few regulated companies to trade event options (with Yes/No outcome) on geopolitics, monetary policy, fundamentals, and similar events.
Website screenshot
Account Types
IndividualOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:40
Leverage
Forex
1:40
Gold & silver
1:16
CFD
1:10
Stocks
1:4
Options
Futures
1:5
Bonds
1:100
ETF
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2