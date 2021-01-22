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Broker profile: IC (ex-IC Markets)
This page is a description of IC (ex-IC Markets) Forex broker. It is not an official website of IC (ex-IC Markets). It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
AUTOCHARTIST
- PAMM
- Interest rate on funds
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
International Capital Markets Pty Ltd
IC Markets Global
Prohibited countries
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Israel
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
New Zealand
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
BPAY
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
POLi
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
cTrader
webIRESS
ProDeal
TradingView
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
JPY
Japanese yen
NZD
New Zealand dollar
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
DASH/USD
EMC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NMC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
PPC/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
ASIC, ACN 123 289 109
CySEC, 362/18
Securities Commission of The Bahamas, SIA-F214
FSA (Seychelles), SD018
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 199
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
Indonesian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Chinese
Support available in
English
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+1
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:500
Stocks
1:50
Futures
1:200
Indexes
1:200
Bonds
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
Raw SpreadOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:500
Stocks
1:50
Futures
1:200
Indexes
1:200
Bonds
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
cTraderOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500