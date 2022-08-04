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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: LHFX
This page is a description of LHFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of LHFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Affiliate program
- Free education
Companies
Longhorn LLC
LHFX SA (PTY) Ltd
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Bitcoin
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
BTC
Bitcoin
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
DOG/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
IOT/USD
LTC/USD
NEO/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 52816
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
RegularOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:200
Metals
1:500
Energies
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:100