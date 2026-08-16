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Broker profile: FXGlory

This page is a description of FXGlory Forex broker. It is not an official website of FXGlory. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

FXGlory (fxglory.com)
  • Accepts US traders
  • Bonuses
  • Personal manager
  • Segregated accounts
  • VPS
  • Affiliate program
  • Managed accounts
  • Free education
  • Trading by phone
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Companies
FXGlory LTD
Glory Group Limited
Founded in: 2011
Online since: 2012
Broker rating
FXGlory
8.3 / 10
102 qualified reviews
See FXGlory reviews
Prohibited countries
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
China
China
Cuba
Cuba
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Italy
Italy
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Nigeria
Nigeria
Pakistan
Pakistan
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian Arab Republic
Payment options
WebMoney
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
OKPAY
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
Tron
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days of inactivity)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 90 days of inactivity)
GloryTrader-Classic (Limited with 30 days of inactivity)
GloryTrader-Pro (Limited with 30 days of inactivity)
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/SGD
XRP/USD
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Support available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Support methods
Email
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Teams
Web form
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Free
For vip Traders
1. Personal manager for real account holders. 2. Reduced spread between 0.5-1.5 pips. 3. Special signals. 4. Not imposing annual interest on Free Margin. 5. Assistance via phone call anytime. 6. Some learning method that clients request from broker. 7. Managed account with low commission for broker.
Website screenshot

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