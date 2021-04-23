- ForexTime Limited, ForexTime UK and Exinity limited share the same brand name, FXTM. ForexTime Limited (www.forextime.com/eu) is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF license number 185/12, licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, with FSP No. 46614. Forextime UK Limited is regulated by FCA with license number 777911. FT Global Limited (www.forextime.com) is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission of Belize with License numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM. - Leverage is offered based on your country of residence, knowledge, and experience. - Bonuses and promotions are offered based on your country of residence while terms and conditions apply. - Bonus offers and Bitcoin deposits are available only under Exinity Limited. - Customers of Exinity Limited can apply for 30% welcome bonus.