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Broker profile: FXTM
This page is a description of FXTM Forex broker. It is not an official website of FXTM. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Forextime Ltd
Exinity Capital East Africa
Exinity UK Ltd
FT Global Limited
Exinity Limited
Forextime UK Limited
Prohibited countries
Belarus
Brazil
Canada
Cuba
Haiti
Hong Kong
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Mauritius
Myanmar
Puerto Rico
Russian Federation
Suriname
Syrian Arab Republic
United Kingdom
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
QIWI
Perfect Money
DIXIPAY
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Google Pay
YooMoney
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 60 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days)
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
NGN
Nigerian naira
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/DKK
AUD/JPY
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/HKD
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/EUR
XAU/EUR
XAU/GBP
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), C113012295
FCA (UK), 777911
FSCA (South Africa), 46614
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 135
Website available in
English
Arabic
Persian
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Malay
Dutch
Polish
Russian
Slovak
Serbian
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
- ForexTime Limited, ForexTime UK and Exinity limited share the same brand name, FXTM. ForexTime Limited (www.forextime.com/eu) is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF license number 185/12, licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, with FSP No. 46614. Forextime UK Limited is regulated by FCA with license number 777911. FT Global Limited (www.forextime.com) is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission of Belize with License numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM. - Leverage is offered based on your country of residence, knowledge, and experience. - Bonuses and promotions are offered based on your country of residence while terms and conditions apply. - Bonus offers and Bitcoin deposits are available only under Exinity Limited. - Customers of Exinity Limited can apply for 30% welcome bonus.
Website screenshot
Account Types
AdvantageOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:500
Futures
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Advantage PlusOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:300
Leverage
Forex
1:300
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Futures
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5