EN

Popular results

Tools

Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Education

What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
/what-is-forex/
Indicators

Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
/indicators/supertrend/
Tools

Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
/position-size-calculator/
Advertisements
— ECN accounts with MT4, MT5, $10 minimum
$ £ ¥
¥ £ $

Broker profile: CapitalCore

This page is a description of CapitalCore Forex broker. It is not an official website of CapitalCore. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

CapitalCore (capitalcore.com)
  • Accepts US traders
  • Bonuses
  • Personal manager
  • VPS
  • Free education
  • Trading by phone
Visit

Companies
Capitalcore LLC
Founded in: 2019
Online since: 2019
Broker rating
CapitalCore
9.7 / 10
34 qualified reviews
See CapitalCore reviews
Payment options
PayPal
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Web Trading
Capitalcore WebTrader
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
XRP/USD
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Email
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Teams
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Free
Website screenshot

Similar brokers