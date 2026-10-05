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Broker profile: CapitalCore
This page is a description of CapitalCore Forex broker. It is not an official website of CapitalCore. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
- Accepts US traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- VPS
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Capitalcore LLC
Payment options
PayPal
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Web Trading
Capitalcore WebTrader
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
XRP/USD
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Free
Website screenshot
Account Types
GoldOpen details
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
VIPOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ClassicOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:5