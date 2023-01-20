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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: M4Markets
This page is a description of M4Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of M4Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
Trinota Markets Limited
Prohibited countries
Canada
Cuba
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Neteller
UnionPay
Perfect Money
Local bank transfer
FasaPay
bitwallet
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/DKK
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
DOG/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSA (Seychelles), SD035
CySEC, 301/16
DFSA (Dubai), F007051
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Persian
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
Italian
Malay
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Coming soon
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Futures
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Metals
1:200
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Raw SpreadOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Futures
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Metals
1:200
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
PremiumOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Futures
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Metals
1:200
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000