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Broker profile: Orbex
This page is a description of Orbex Forex broker. It is not an official website of Orbex. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Orbex LIMITED
Orbex LLC
Orbex Global Limited
Prohibited countries
Indonesia
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Mauritius
Romania
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
FasaPay
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days of inactivity)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days of inactivity)
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
PLN
Polish złoty
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOG/USD
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 553071
CNMV (Spain), 2894
Banque de France, 73762
CONSOB (Italy), 3148
FSA (Seychelles), SD110
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
German
Persian
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Urdu
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Bengali/Bangla
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Indonesian
Polish
Russian
Turkish
Urdu
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$500
Website screenshot
Account Types
Premium
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:300
CFD
1:300
Oil
1:300
Futures
1:300
Indexes
1:300
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Starter
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:300
CFD
1:300
Oil
1:300
Futures
1:300
Indexes
1:300
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Ultimate
Minimum account size$25,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Futures
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
History
- 2014-03-22AFBFX Rebrands as Orbex.
- 2025-08-06Orbex has shut down its contracts for differences (CFDs) brokerage business in the European Union and surrendered its Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licence.
Orbex Reviews
7 reviews of Orbex are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.