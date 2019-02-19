Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: NordFX
This page is a description of NordFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of NordFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
NFX Capital VU Ltd.
Prohibited countries
Brazil
Canada
Cuba
European Union
Indonesia
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Malaysia
Panama
Russian Federation
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Ukraine
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
AliPay
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Google Pay
Dragonpay
USD Coin (USDC)
Dai (DAI)
M-Pesa
Binance Coin (BNB)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 14 days of inactivity)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 14 days)
Account currencies
BTC
Bitcoin
ETH
Ethereum
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NEO/USD
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
OMG/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XRP/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB24204016
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
Spanish
Persian
Hindi
Indonesian
Malay
Portuguese
Singhalese
Thai
Ukrainian
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
Spanish
Persian
Hindi
Indonesian
Malay
Singhalese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
CET
VPS for traders
Price per month
$13
For vip Traders
Personal manager and individual trading terms.
Website screenshot
Account Types
MT4 Zero
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:10
Metals
1:1000
Cryptocurrencies
1:1000
MT4 Pro
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:1000
MT5 Zero
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:10
Metals
1:1000
NordFX Reviews
12 reviews of NordFX are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.