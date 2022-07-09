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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
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/what-is-forex/
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SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Broker profile: OpoFinance
This page is a description of OpoFinance Forex broker. It is not an official website of OpoFinance. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
Companies
Opo Group LLC
OPO FINANCE PTY LTD
OPO GROUP LTD.
Prohibited countries
Australia
Canada
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Turkey
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
Local bank transfer
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
Monero
AdvCash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
NEO
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
TradingView
cTrader
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BAT/USD
BCH/AUD
BCH/CAD
BCH/CHF
BCH/EUR
BCH/GBP
BCH/JPY
BCH/NZD
BCH/RUB
BCH/USD
BCH/XAG
BNB/AUD
BNB/CAD
BNB/CHF
BNB/EUR
BNB/GBP
BNB/JPY
BNB/NZD
BNB/RUB
BNB/USD
BTC/AUD
BTC/CAD
BTC/CHF
BTC/EUR
BTC/GBP
BTC/JPY
BTC/NZD
BTC/RUB
BTC/USD
BTC/XAG
BTC/XAU
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/SGD
DASH/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/AUD
ETH/CAD
ETH/CHF
ETH/EUR
ETH/GBP
ETH/JPY
ETH/NZD
ETH/RUB
ETH/USD
ETH/XAG
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
IOT/USD
LTC/AUD
LTC/CAD
LTC/CHF
LTC/EUR
LTC/GBP
LTC/JPY
LTC/NZD
LTC/RUB
LTC/USD
LTC/XAG
NEO/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
OMG/USD
SGD/JPY
TRX/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/AUD
XRP/CAD
XRP/CHF
XRP/JPY
XRP/NZD
XRP/RUB
XRP/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FSA (Seychelles), SD124
ASIC, 402043
FSCA (South Africa), 54594
Website available in
English
Arabic
Persian
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Standard
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:500
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ECN
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:10
CFD
1:500
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ECN Pro
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:500
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
cTrader ECN
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
cTrader ECN Plus
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
History
- 2022-07-09Rebranded to OpoFinance.
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