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Education
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Broker profile: IQ Option
This page is a description of IQ Option Forex broker. It is not an official website of IQ Option. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
Companies
IQ Option LLC
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Perfect Money
giropay
AdvCash
TrustPay
Przelewy24
Trustly
Entercash
Demo platforms
IQ Option
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
RUB
Russian rouble
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/DKK
AUD/GBP
AUD/HKD
AUD/JPY
AUD/MXN
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/PLN
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/TRY
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
BTG/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/HKD
CAD/JPY
CAD/MXN
CAD/NOK
CAD/PLN
CAD/SGD
CAD/TRY
CHF/DKK
CHF/HKD
CHF/JPY
CHF/MXN
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
CHF/SGD
CHF/TRY
CHF/ZAR
DASH/USD
DKK/JPY
DKK/PLN
DKK/SGD
DKK/ZAR
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/ILS
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NEO/USD
NOK/DKK
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/DKK
NZD/HKD
NZD/JPY
NZD/MXN
NZD/NOK
NZD/PLN
NZD/SEK
NZD/SGD
NZD/TRY
NZD/USD
NZD/ZAR
PLN/SEK
SEK/DKK
SEK/JPY
SGD/CHF
SGD/HKD
SGD/JPY
TRX/USD
TRY/DKK
TRY/JPY
TRY/ZAR
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/INR
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SAR
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
ZEC/USD
Website available in
Bengali/Bangla
German
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
This material is not intended for viewers from EEA countries. Binary options are not promoted or sold to retail EEA traders. General Risk Warning: The financial products offered by the company carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your funds. You should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:50
Stocks
1:20
Options
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:100