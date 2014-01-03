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Broker profile: Milton Markets
This page is a description of Milton Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Milton Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Milton Markets Limited
Prohibited countries
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Canada
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Ireland
Italy
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Zimbabwe
Payment options
Wire transfer
bitwallet
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 40370
FSA (Seychelles), SD04
Website available in
English
Japanese
Support available in
English
Spanish
Japanese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Smart
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:1000
Energies
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
Flex
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Stocks
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
Elite
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Stocks
1:10
History
- 2014-01-03Opened
Milton Markets Reviews
14 reviews of Milton Markets are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.