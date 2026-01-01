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Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Broker profile: Plexytrade
This page is a description of Plexytrade Forex broker. It is not an official website of Plexytrade. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Managed accounts
Companies
Plexy Trade Limited
Prohibited countries
Canada
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Syrian Arab Republic
United Kingdom
United States
Payment options
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
ETH/EUR
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/EUR
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
SOL/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Website available in
English
Spanish
Persian
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$2,000
Website screenshot
Account Types
Micro
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:2000
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
Silver
Minimum account size$300
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
Gold
Minimum account size$300
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
Platinum
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
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