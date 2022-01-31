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Broker profile: Land Prime
This page is a description of Land Prime Forex broker. It is not an official website of Land Prime. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Land Prime Ltd.
Prohibited countries
Cuba
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOT/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XPD/USD
XPT/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 709866
FSP (New Zealand), FSP264385
Website available in
English
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Russian
Turkish
Ukrainian
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Indonesian
Japanese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:15
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:500
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:500