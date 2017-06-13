Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: NPBFX
This page is a description of NPBFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of NPBFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- LAMM
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
NMarkets Limited
Prohibited countries
Canada
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
QIWI
Local bank transfer
FasaPay
YooMoney
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
CNY
Chinese yuan
EUR
Euro
RUB
Russian rouble
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/RUB
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FSC (BVI), 24454 IBC 2018
Website available in
English
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Malay
Vietnamese
Support available in
English
Arabic
French
Russian
Turkish
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
VIP
Minimum account size$50,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Master
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Expert
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Islamic
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
Up to 1:1
Leverage
Forex
$0.8—2
Gold & silver
$0.8—2
CFD
$0.8—2
Oil
$0.8—2
Stocks
$0.8—2
Futures
$0.8—2
Indexes
$0.8—2
Metals
$0.8—2
Cryptocurrencies
$0.8—2
History
- 2017-06-13Rebranded to NPBFX.
NPBFX Reviews
12 reviews of NPBFX are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.