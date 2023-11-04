Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Pepperstone
This page is a description of Pepperstone Forex broker. It is not an official website of Pepperstone. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Pepperstone Group Limited
Pepperstone Limited
Pepperstone GmbH
Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Limited
Pepperstone EU Limited
Pepperstone Markets Limited
Pepperstone Markets Kenya Ltd
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
American Samoa
Antarctica
Armenia
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Bhutan
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Burundi
Cameroon
Canada
Central African Republic
French Guiana
French Polynesia
Guadeloupe
Guam
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Japan
Kazakhstan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Mali
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Puerto Rico
Reunion
Russian Federation
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
Somalia
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Spain
Sudan
Suriname
Syrian Arab Republic
Tajikistan
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands
Ukraine
United States
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zimbabwe
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
BPAY
Bitcoin
MyPay
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
M-Pesa
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 60 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 60 days)
cTrader (Limited with 60 days)
TradingView (Limited with 60 days)
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
JPY
Japanese yen
NZD
New Zealand dollar
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/DKK
AUD/HUF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/PLN
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/MXN
CAD/SGD
CHF/DKK
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
DASH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CNH
GBP/DKK
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NZD/CNH
NZD/HUF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
PLN/JPY
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CLP
USD/COP
USD/DKK
USD/IDR
USD/ILS
USD/INR
USD/JPY
USD/KRW
USD/SGD
USD/TWD
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
ASIC, 414530
Securities Commission of The Bahamas, SIA-F217
DFSA (Dubai), F004356
BaFin, 151148
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 128
CySEC, 388/20
The Financial Commission, 01.06.2022
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Risk warning: 73-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.
- Crypto CFD trading, maximum leverage and payment methods depend on region and/or client categorization
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:30
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:20
Metals
1:10
ETF
1:5
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
RazorOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:30
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:20
Metals
1:10
ETF
1:5
Cryptocurrencies
1:2