Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: OANDA
This page is a description of OANDA Forex broker. It is not an official website of OANDA. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
- Accepts US traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- Free education
- Guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO)
Companies
OANDA Corporation
OANDA Global Markets Ltd
OANDA Europe Markets (OEM)
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Demo platforms
Oanda Platform
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/HKD
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/HKD
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/HKD
CHF/JPY
CHF/ZAR
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/HKD
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/HKD
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/CHF
SGD/HKD
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNY
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/INR
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SAR
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/TWD
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
CFTC/NFA, 0325821
FCA (UK), 54257
FSA (Japan), 1571
Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Japan), 2137
MFSA, 18.12.2020
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/20/1130
CIRO, 15.10.2018
ASIC, 412981
Monetary Authority of Singapore, 200704926K
Website available in
English
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Portuguese
Chinese
Support available in
English
German
Spanish
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
EST
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:50
Leverage
Forex
1:50
Gold & silver
1:50
CFD
1:50
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
CoreOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:50
Leverage
Forex
1:50
Gold & silver
1:50
CFD
1:50
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2