Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Pocket Broker
This page is a description of Pocket Broker Forex broker. It is not an official website of Pocket Broker. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Swap-free accounts option
Companies
FRONTIER MARKETS (PTY) LTD
Payment options
WebMoney
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Ethereum Classic
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
Tron
Dai (DAI)
Stellar (XLM)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Solana
Cardano
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AED/CNY
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BHD/CNY
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/RUB
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CLP
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
JOD/CNY
LBP/USD
MAD/USD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
OMR/CNY
QAR/CNY
SAR/CNY
TND/USD
USD/ARS
USD/BDT
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CLP
USD/CNH
USD/COP
USD/DZD
USD/EGP
USD/IDR
USD/INR
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/MYR
USD/PHP
USD/PKR
USD/RUB
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/VND
YER/USD
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 53333
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Indonesian
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
QT
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
Up to 1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
1—1000 lot
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:50
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:50
Options
Indexes
1:100
Metals
1:200
Energies
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:50
$20—50
Pocket Broker Reviews
70 reviews of Pocket Broker are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.