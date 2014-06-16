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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: PFD
This page is a description of PFD Forex broker. It is not an official website of PFD. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
Pacific Financial Derivatives Ltd.
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
SOFORT
Local bank transfer
Przelewy24
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 14 days)
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
NZD
New Zealand dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FMA (New Zealand), FSP28944
Website available in
English
Russian
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Russian
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Office
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
PFD Trader (MT4)
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:300
Leverage
Forex
1:300
CFD
1:300
Futures
1:300
Indexes
1:300
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
PFD Pro (MT4)
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
PFDProPlus (MT4)
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
PFD Reviews
12 reviews of PFD are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.