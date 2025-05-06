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Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Capital Street FX
This page is a description of Capital Street FX Forex broker. It is not an official website of Capital Street FX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
AUTOCHARTIST
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- LAMM
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Capital Street Intermarkets Limited
Capital Street Bancclear Corporation
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Belarus
Central African Republic
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cuba
Ethiopia
Hong Kong
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Lebanon
Libya
Mali
Myanmar
Nicaragua
Russian Federation
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Ukraine
Venezuela
Yemen
Zimbabwe
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
OKPAY
Local bank transfer
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Ethereum Classic
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Bitcoin SV
Dogecoin
Tron
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Ezeepay
USD Coin (USDC)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Solana
Demo platforms
ActTrader
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
DOG/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/HUF
GBP/ILS
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
PLN/JPY
SEK/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNY
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/RMB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), C112010690
FSA (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), 22064-IBC-2014
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
Czech
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Irish
Gujarati
Hindi
Italian
Hebrew
Korean
Marathi
Dutch
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Tamil
Tegulu
Turkish
Urdu
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Bengali/Bangla
Czech
Danish
German
Greek
Spanish
Estonian
Finnish
French
Irish
Scots/Gaelic
Gujarati
Hindi
Croatian
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Hebrew
Japanese
Korean
Lithuanian
Latvian/Lettish
Marathi
Dutch
Norwegian
Punjabi
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovak
Slovenian
Serbian
Swedish
Tamil
Tegulu
Turkish
Ukrainian
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Filipino
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Teams
Telegram
Trading server time zone
EST
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
BasicOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:10000
Leverage
Forex
1:10000
Gold & silver
1:2500
CFD
1:2500
Oil
1:2500
Stocks
1:2500
Futures
1:2500
Indexes
1:2500
Agriculture
1:2500
Soft commodities
1:2500
Metals
1:2500
Energies
1:2500
Bonds
1:2500
ETF
1:2500
Spread betting
1:2500
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
ProfessionalOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:10000
Leverage
Forex
1:10000
Gold & silver
1:3500
CFD
1:3500
Oil
1:3500
Stocks
1:3500
Futures
1:3500
Indexes
1:3500
Agriculture
1:3500
Soft commodities
1:3500
Metals
1:3500
Energies
1:3500
Bonds
1:3500
ETF
1:3500
Spread betting
1:3500
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
ClassicOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:10000
Leverage
Forex
1:10000
Gold & silver
1:3000
CFD
1:3000
Oil
1:3000
Stocks
1:3000
Futures
1:3000
Indexes
1:3000
Agriculture
1:3000
Soft commodities
1:3000
Metals
1:3000
Energies
1:3000
Bonds
1:3000
ETF
1:3000
Spread betting
1:3000
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
VIPOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:10000
Leverage
Forex
1:10000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Futures
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Agriculture
1:100
Soft commodities
1:100
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:100
Bonds
1:100
ETF
1:100
Spread betting
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:10