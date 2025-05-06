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Broker profile: Capital Street FX

This page is a description of Capital Street FX Forex broker. It is not an official website of Capital Street FX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

Capital Street FX (capitalstreetfx.com)
No US Traders
AUTOCHARTIST
  • Bonuses
  • PAMM
  • Personal manager
  • LAMM
  • Segregated accounts
  • Affiliate program
  • Managed accounts
  • MAM
  • Free education
  • Trading by phone
Visit

Companies
Capital Street Intermarkets Limited
Capital Street Bancclear Corporation
Founded in: 2002
Online since: 2012
Broker rating
Capital Street FX
9.8 / 10
97 qualified reviews
See Capital Street FX reviews
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Belarus
Belarus
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cuba
Cuba
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Iraq
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Lebanon
Lebanon
Libya
Libya
Mali
Mali
Myanmar
Myanmar
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Somalia
Somalia
South Sudan
South Sudan
Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian Arab Republic
Ukraine
Ukraine
Venezuela
Venezuela
Yemen
Yemen
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
OKPAY
Local bank transfer
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Ethereum Classic
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Bitcoin SV
Dogecoin
Tron
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Ezeepay
USD Coin (USDC)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Solana
Demo platforms
ActTrader
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
DOG/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/HUF
GBP/ILS
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
PLN/JPY
SEK/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNY
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/RMB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), C112010690
FSA (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), 22064-IBC-2014
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
Czech
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Irish
Gujarati
Hindi
Italian
Hebrew
Korean
Marathi
Dutch
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Tamil
Tegulu
Turkish
Urdu
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Bengali/Bangla
Czech
Danish
German
Greek
Spanish
Estonian
Finnish
French
Irish
Scots/Gaelic
Gujarati
Hindi
Croatian
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Hebrew
Japanese
Korean
Lithuanian
Latvian/Lettish
Marathi
Dutch
Norwegian
Punjabi
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovak
Slovenian
Serbian
Swedish
Tamil
Tegulu
Turkish
Ukrainian
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Filipino
Support methods
Email
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Teams
Telegram
WhatsApp
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
3/5 Average quality
Trading server time zone
EST
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot

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