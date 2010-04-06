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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: IG
This page is a description of IG Forex broker. It is not an official website of IG. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
- Accepts US traders
- Free education
- Guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO)
Companies
IG US LLC
IG Markets Ltd
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 14 days)
PureDeal (Limited with 14 days)
L2 Dealer (Limited with 14 days)
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/CNH
AUD/EUR
AUD/GBP
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BRL/JPY
BTC/EUR
BTC/GBP
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/CNH
CAD/JPY
CAD/NOK
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CNH/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CNH
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/EUR
GBP/HUF
GBP/ILS
GBP/INR
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HUF/JPY
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/AUD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/CNH
NZD/EUR
NZD/GBP
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
PLN/JPY
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HUF
USD/IDR
USD/ILS
USD/INR
USD/JPY
USD/KRW
USD/MXN
USD/MYR
USD/NOK
USD/PHP
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/TWD
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 195355
CFTC/NFA, 0509630
DFSA (Dubai), F001780
Website available in
English
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Portuguese
Swedish
Chinese
Support available in
English
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:33
Leverage
Forex
1:33
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:10
Spread betting
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$50,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:33
Leverage
Forex
1:33
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:10
Spread betting
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Standard (US)Open details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:50
Leverage
Forex
1:50