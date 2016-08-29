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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Markets.com
This page is a description of Markets.com Forex broker. It is not an official website of Markets.com. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Segregated accounts
- Free education
Companies
Safecap Investments Limited
Finalto (BVI) Ltd
FINALTO (SOUTH AFRICA) PTY LTD
Finalto (Australia) Pty Ltd
Finalto International Limited
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
iDEAL
SOFORT
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
TradingView
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
PLN
Polish złoty
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/PLN
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RON
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RON
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 607305
FSA (Denmark), 6729
CySEC, 092/08
BaFin, 122798
AFM (Netherlands), 0900-5400 540
FSCA (South Africa), 46860
ASIC, 424008
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/14/1067
Website available in
English
Arabic
Danish
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Dutch
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Dutch
Norwegian
Polish
Romanian
Russian
Turkish
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Web form
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
For vip Traders
The Markets.com VIP account holder has unlimited access to his or her own Personal Market Dealer. As part of VIP Package, the VIP account holder receives unlimited access to our News to Mobile Service plus Free FX Signals (SMS). To become a VIP account holder you must make an initial deposit of $20,000 or more.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Standard (UK)Open details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:30
Indexes
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Standard (Australia)Open details
Minimum account size$250
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:300
Leverage
Forex
1:300
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:200
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:5