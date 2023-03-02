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Broker profile: Milton Prime
This page is a description of Milton Prime Forex broker. It is not an official website of Milton Prime. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Interest rate on funds
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Trading by phone
Companies
Milton Global Ltd
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Bitcoin
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
UKO/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
USO/USD
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
Regulated by
FSA (Seychelles), SD040
Website available in
English
Spanish
Support available in
English
Spanish
Japanese
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT-2
VPS for traders
Coming soon
Website screenshot
Account Types
Smart
Minimum account size$300
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
Elite
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
History
- 2023-03-02Following the notification by CySEC on 2nd of March 2023 , Holiway's Investment Ltd.'s license has been wholly withdrawn and the company cannot longer offer any investment services and ancillary services.
Milton Prime Reviews
1 review of Milton Prime are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.