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Broker profile: Number One Capital Markets
This page is a description of Number One Capital Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Number One Capital Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Free education
Companies
Number One Capital Markets Ltd.
NCE SC Limited
Prohibited countries
European Union
Italy
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Spain
Turkey
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
OKPAY
AliPay
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Tron
USD Coin (USDC)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
BTC
Bitcoin
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GAU/TRY
GAU/USD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XPD/USD
XPT/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 15035
FSA (Seychelles), SD112
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Korean
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
German
Turkish
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Teams
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
No
Rebates on stop orders per 1 std. lot
5
Rebates on limit orders per 1 std. lot
5
Website screenshot
Account Types
Cent
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:500
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Soft commodities
1:500
Metals
1:500
Energies
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
Standard
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:500
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Soft commodities
1:500
Metals
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
ECN
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Number One Capital Markets Reviews
37 reviews of Number One Capital Markets are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.