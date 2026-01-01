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Broker profile: OxSecurities
This page is a description of OxSecurities Forex broker. It is not an official website of OxSecurities. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- MAM
Companies
Ox Securities Pty Ltd
Ox Securities Limited (SV)
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Dragonpay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Regulated by
ASIC, 438402
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Standard
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Pro
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
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