Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: FxPro
This page is a description of FxPro Forex broker. It is not an official website of FxPro. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
FxPro UK Limited
FxPro Global Markets Ltd
FxPro Financial Services Limited
Prohibited countries
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Mobile Trading Platform
cTrader
Web Trading
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
PLN
Polish złoty
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/DKK
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/PLN
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BAT/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
BTG/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
DASH/USD
DOG/USD
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
IOT/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
NEO/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
PLN/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 509956
CySEC, 078/07
FSCA (South Africa), 45052
DFSA (Dubai), F003333
FSA (Seychelles), SD120
Securities Commission of The Bahamas, SIA-F184
Website available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Spanish
French
Hindi
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovak
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$50,000
For vip Traders
- Personal manager - Free VPS - 0% commissions on deposits/withdrawals - Special trading conditions - PAMM and MAM (by request)
Website screenshot
Account Types
FxPro MT4Open details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Stocks
1:25
Futures
1:50
Indexes
1:20
Metals
1:20
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
FxPro MT4 fixed spreadOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Stocks
1:25
Futures
1:50
Indexes
1:20
Metals
1:20
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
FxPro MT5Open details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Futures
1:50
Indexes
1:20
Metals
1:20
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
FxPro cTraderOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Indexes
1:20
Metals
1:20
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:20