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Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
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Broker profile: easyMarkets

This page is a description of easyMarkets Forex broker. It is not an official website of easyMarkets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

Parent Broker
easyMarkets (easy-markets.com)
Sub-broker 0
easyMarkets (EU)
No US Traders
  • Personal manager
  • Trading contests
  • Segregated accounts
  • Affiliate program
  • Free education
  • Guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO)
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Companies
EF Worldwide Ltd
Founded in: 2001
Online since: 2001
Broker rating
easyMarkets
8.5 / 10
18 qualified reviews
See easyMarkets reviews
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Belarus
Belarus
Burundi
Burundi
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Chad
Chad
Comoros
Comoros
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cuba
Cuba
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eritrea
Fiji
Fiji
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Haiti
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Iraq
Israel
Israel
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Libya
Libya
Mozambique
Mozambique
Myanmar
Myanmar
Palau
Palau
Panama
Panama
Republic of the Congo
Republic of the Congo
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Somalia
Somalia
South Sudan
South Sudan
Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian Arab Republic
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
United States
United States
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Venezuela
Yemen
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Perfect Money
BPAY
iDEAL
SOFORT
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
giropay
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Tether (USDT)
AstroPay
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
TradingView
easyMarkets Web Platform
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
CNY
Chinese yuan
CZK
Czech koruna
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
JPY
Japanese yen
MXN
Mexican peso
NOK
Norwegian krone
PLN
Polish złoty
SEK
Swedish krona
SGD
Singapore dollar
TRY
Turkish lira
TWD
New Taiwan dollar
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
AVA/USD
BRT/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/AUD
CHF/JPY
CHZ/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GAS/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HEO/USD
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
ASIC, 246566
FSA (Seychelles), SD056
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/20/1135
FSCA (South Africa), 54018
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hebrew
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Email
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Office
Teams
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Trade insurance via dealCancellation.
Website screenshot

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