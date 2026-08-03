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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: easyMarkets
This page is a description of easyMarkets Forex broker. It is not an official website of easyMarkets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
Parent Broker
easyMarkets (easy-markets.com)
Sub-broker 0
No US Traders
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO)
Companies
EF Worldwide Ltd
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Belarus
Burundi
Cambodia
Cayman Islands
Chad
Comoros
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cuba
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Fiji
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Israel
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Libya
Mozambique
Myanmar
Palau
Panama
Republic of the Congo
Russian Federation
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkmenistan
United States
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Perfect Money
BPAY
iDEAL
SOFORT
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
giropay
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Tether (USDT)
AstroPay
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
TradingView
easyMarkets Web Platform
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
CNY
Chinese yuan
CZK
Czech koruna
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
JPY
Japanese yen
MXN
Mexican peso
NOK
Norwegian krone
PLN
Polish złoty
SEK
Swedish krona
SGD
Singapore dollar
TRY
Turkish lira
TWD
New Taiwan dollar
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
AVA/USD
BRT/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/AUD
CHF/JPY
CHZ/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GAS/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HEO/USD
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
ASIC, 246566
FSA (Seychelles), SD056
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/20/1135
FSCA (South Africa), 54018
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hebrew
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Office
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Trade insurance via dealCancellation.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Standard MT4 (EU)Open details
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
CFD
1:30
Oil
1:30
Stocks
1:30
Cryptocurrencies
1:30
Standard MT4Open details
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
easyMarketOpen details
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Stocks
1:200
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
Premium MT4Open details
Minimum account size$2,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Stocks
1:400
Indexes
1:400
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
easyMarket (EU)Open details
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
CFD
1:30
Stocks
1:30
Indexes
1:30
Cryptocurrencies
1:30
MT5 (EU)Open details
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
CFD
1:30
Stocks
1:30
Indexes
1:30
Cryptocurrencies
1:30
MT5Open details
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:40
Indexes
1:400
Cryptocurrencies
1:400