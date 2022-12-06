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Broker profile: Exness
This page is a description of Exness Forex broker. It is not an official website of Exness. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Trading contests
- LAMM
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- Free education
Companies
Nymstar Limited
Exness B.V.
Venico Capital Limited
Vlerizo (Pty) Ltd
Prohibited countries
European Union
India
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Russian Federation
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AED
United Arab Emirates dirham
ARS
Argentine peso
AUD
Australian dollar
BRL
Brazilian real
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
CNY
Chinese yuan
COP
Colombian peso
CZK
Czech koruna
DKK
Danish krone
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
GEL
Georgian lari
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
HUF
Hungarian forint
IDR
Indonesian rupiah
ILS
Israeli new sheqel
JOD
Jordanian dinar
JPY
Japanese yen
KRW
South Korean won
KWD
Kuwaiti dinar
KZT
Kazakhstani tenge
MXN
Mexican peso
NOK
Norwegian krone
NZD
New Zealand dollar
PHP
Philippine peso
PLN
Polish złoty
RON
Romanian new leu
RUB
Russian rouble
SEK
Swedish krona
SGD
Singapore dollar
THB
Thai baht
TRY
Turkish lira
UAH
Ukrainian hryvnia
USD
United States dollar
XAG
Silver
XAU
Gold
XPD
Palladium
XPT
Platinum
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/CZK
AUD/DKK
AUD/GBP
AUD/HUF
AUD/JPY
AUD/MXN
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/PLN
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/TRY
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
BAT/USD
BTC/AUD
BTC/CNH
BTC/JPY
BTC/KRW
BTC/THB
BTC/USD
BTC/XAG
BTC/ZAR
CAD/CHF
CAD/CZK
CAD/JPY
CAD/MXN
CAD/NOK
CAD/PLN
CAD/TRY
CHF/DKK
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/MXN
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
CHF/SGD
CHF/TRY
CZK/PLN
DKK/CZK
DKK/HUF
DKK/JPY
DKK/PLN
DKK/SGD
DKK/ZAR
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HUF
GBP/ILS
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
HUF/JPY
MXN/JPY
NOK/DKK
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CZK
NZD/DKK
NZD/HUF
NZD/JPY
NZD/MXN
NZD/NOK
NZD/PLN
NZD/SEK
NZD/SGD
NZD/TRY
NZD/USD
NZD/ZAR
PLN/DKK
PLN/HUF
PLN/JPY
PLN/SEK
SEK/DKK
SEK/JPY
SEK/NOK
SGD/HKD
SGD/JPY
SNX/USD
TRY/DKK
TRY/JPY
TRY/ZAR
UNI/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HRK
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/LTL
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/AUD
XAG/EUR
XAG/GBP
XAG/USD
XAU/AUD
XAU/EUR
XAU/GBP
XAU/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 730729
CySEC, 178/12
FSA (Seychelles), SD025
FSCA (South Africa), 51024
FSC (Mauritius), 176967
The Financial Commission, 22.07.2021
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/20/1133
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 162
Jordan Securities Commission, 51905
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
German
Spanish
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Portuguese
Thai
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
Spanish
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Korean
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$500
Special notes
- A large choice of account currencies for convenient accounting.
- State-of-the-art trader dashboard to control your accounts and track your statistics.
- Social trading is available for those who prefer to invest in other traders rather than trade themselves.
Admin`s notes
Exness Forex broker has been a reference for brokerage companies with the MetaTrader platform since 2008. Regulated in multiple jurisdictions, Exness offers an expansive set of trading conditions that fit all kinds of trading styles. It is also one of the best brokers to keep a demo account with due to the ease of controlling and creating such accounts via the web cabinet.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:2000
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:100
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:200
Raw SpreadOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:2000
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:100
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:200
ProOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:2000
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:100
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:200
Standard CentOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
ZeroOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:2000
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:100
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:50