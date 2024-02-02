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Broker profile: LiteFinance

This page is a description of LiteFinance Forex broker. It is not an official website of LiteFinance. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

LiteFinance (litefinance.org)
No US Traders
  • Bonuses
  • Interest rate on funds
  • Trading contests
  • VPS
  • Affiliate program
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Companies
LiteForex Investments Limited
Liteforex (Europe) Ltd
Founded in: 2005
Online since: 2005
Broker rating
LiteFinance
6.1 / 10
73 qualified reviews
See LiteFinance reviews
Prohibited countries
Austria
Austria
Belgium
Belgium
Croatia
Croatia
Cyprus
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Denmark
Denmark
Estonia
Estonia
Finland
Finland
France
France
Germany
Germany
Greece
Greece
Hungary
Hungary
Iceland
Iceland
Ireland
Ireland
Israel
Israel
Italy
Italy
Japan
Japan
Latvia
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Malta
Malta
Netherlands
Netherlands
Norway
Norway
Portugal
Portugal
Romania
Romania
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Slovenia
Spain
Spain
Sweden
Sweden
United States
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
AliPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Mobile network operators
Ethereum
Monero
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
M-Pesa
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
WebTrader
cTrader
Account currencies
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
RUB
Russian rouble
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
APT/USD
AR/USD
ARB/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/BTC
BCH/ETH
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
DSH/BTC
EDO/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/BTC
ETC/USD
ETH/BTC
ETH/LTC
ETH/USD
ETP/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
FTM/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
GRT/USD
HBAR/USD
INJ/USD
IOT/USD
JASMY/USD
LTC/BTC
LTC/USD
NEO/BTC
NEO/USD
NOT/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
OP/USD
RENDER/USD
SAN/USD
SUI/USD
TAO/USD
TON/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
WIF/USD
XMR/BTC
XMR/USD
XPD/USD
XPT/USD
XRP/BTC
XRP/USD
ZEC/BTC
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
CySEC, 093/08 (only LiteForex (Europe) Limited www.liteforex.eu)
FSC (Mauritius), GB20025921
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
Indonesian
Malay
Russian
Support methods
Email
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Price per month
$15
Rebates per 1 std. lot
15
Website screenshot

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