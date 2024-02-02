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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: LiteFinance
This page is a description of LiteFinance Forex broker. It is not an official website of LiteFinance. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- VPS
- Affiliate program
Companies
LiteForex Investments Limited
Liteforex (Europe) Ltd
Prohibited countries
Austria
Belgium
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
AliPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Mobile network operators
Ethereum
Monero
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
M-Pesa
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
WebTrader
cTrader
Account currencies
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
RUB
Russian rouble
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
APT/USD
AR/USD
ARB/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/BTC
BCH/ETH
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
DSH/BTC
EDO/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/BTC
ETC/USD
ETH/BTC
ETH/LTC
ETH/USD
ETP/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
FTM/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
GRT/USD
HBAR/USD
INJ/USD
IOT/USD
JASMY/USD
LTC/BTC
LTC/USD
NEO/BTC
NEO/USD
NOT/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
OP/USD
RENDER/USD
SAN/USD
SUI/USD
TAO/USD
TON/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
WIF/USD
XMR/BTC
XMR/USD
XPD/USD
XPT/USD
XRP/BTC
XRP/USD
ZEC/BTC
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
CySEC, 093/08 (only LiteForex (Europe) Limited www.liteforex.eu)
FSC (Mauritius), GB20025921
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
Indonesian
Malay
Russian
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Price per month
$15
Rebates per 1 std. lot
15
Website screenshot
Account Types
ClassicOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Oil
1:50
Leverage
Oil
1:50
Indexes
1:100
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:50
ECN (EU)Open details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
CFD
1:30
Oil
1:30
Classic (EU)Open details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
CFD
1:30
Oil
1:30