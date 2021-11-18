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Broker profile: GANN Markets
This page is a description of GANN Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of GANN Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
GANN Markets Corp. LLC
Prohibited countries
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
PayPal
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
UnionPay
CashU
Perfect Money
AliPay
Local bank transfer
Bitcoin
paysafecard
AdvCash
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
TRY
Turkish lira
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOGE/USD
DOT/USD
DSH/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
TRX/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XMR/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Coming soon
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:400
Stocks
1:400
Agriculture
1:400
Soft commodities
1:400
Metals
1:400
Energies
1:400
Bonds
1:400
ETF
1:400
Binary options
1:400
Cryptocurrencies
1:400
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:200
Stocks
1:200
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:200