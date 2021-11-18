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Broker profile: GANN Markets

This page is a description of GANN Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of GANN Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

GANN Markets (gannmarkets.com)
No US Traders
  • Bonuses
  • PAMM
  • Personal manager
  • Trading contests
  • Segregated accounts
  • VPS
  • Swap-free accounts option
  • Affiliate program
  • Managed accounts
  • Free education
  • Trading by phone
Visit

Companies
GANN Markets Corp. LLC
Founded in: 2018
Online since: 2018
Broker rating
GANN Markets
Unrated
Prohibited countries
Turkey
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United States
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
PayPal
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
UnionPay
CashU
Perfect Money
AliPay
Local bank transfer
Bitcoin
paysafecard
AdvCash
WeChat
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
TRY
Turkish lira
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOGE/USD
DOT/USD
DSH/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
TRX/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XMR/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
The Financial Commission, 21.05.2020
Mwali International Services Authority (MISA), T2023348
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Email
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Office
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
2/5 Poor quality
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Coming soon
Website screenshot

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