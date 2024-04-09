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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: JustMarkets
This page is a description of JustMarkets Forex broker. It is not an official website of JustMarkets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
Just Global Markets Ltd.
Just Global Markets (MU) Limited
Just Global Markets (VG) Limited
Prohibited countries
Australia
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Myanmar
United Kingdom
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
Boleto Bancário
Local bank transfer
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
USD Coin (USDC)
Gemini dollar (GUSD)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Mobile Trading Platform
Account currencies
CNY
Chinese yuan
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
IDR
Indonesian rupiah
JPY
Japanese yen
KRW
South Korean won
MYR
Malaysian ringgit
THB
Thai baht
USD
United States dollar
VND
Vietnamese đồng
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/DKK
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
BCH/BTC
BCH/USD
BTC/CNH
BTC/EUR
BTC/GBP
BTC/JPY
BTC/RUB
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/DKK
CAD/JPY
CAD/MXN
CAD/NOK
CAD/SEK
CAD/SGD
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
CHF/SGD
DASH/USD
DKK/NOK
DKK/SEK
DSH/BTC
DSH/CNH
EMC/BTC
EMC/USD
EOS/BTC
ETC/BTC
ETH/BTC
ETH/CNH
ETH/EUR
ETH/JPY
ETH/LTC
ETH/RUB
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
IOT/BTC
LTC/BTC
LTC/CNH
LTC/EUR
LTC/JPY
LTC/RUB
LTC/USD
NEO/BTC
NMC/BTC
NMC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/HUF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
OMN/BTC
PPC/BTC
PPC/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/EUR
XAU/USD
XMR/BTC
XRP/BTC
XRP/EUR
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSA (Seychelles), SD088
CySEC, 401/21
FSC (Mauritius), GB22200881
FSCA (South Africa), 51114
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/24/1177
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bengali/Bangla
Spanish
Persian
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Turkish
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
Indonesian
Malay
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Telegram
Trading server time zone
EET
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Raw SpreadOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:3000
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:400
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:3000
Metals
1:100
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:3000
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:400
ProOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:3000
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Metals
1:100
Energies
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:400