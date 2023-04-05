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Broker profile: Blueberry
This page is a description of Blueberry Forex broker. It is not an official website of Blueberry. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- MAM
Companies
Blueberry Markets Group
Eightcap Pty Ltd
Blueberry Markets (Mauritius) Ltd
Blueberry Markets (V) Ltd
Blueberry Prime Partners Pty Ltd.
Prohibited countries
Central African Republic
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Guinea-Bissau
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Lebanon
Libya
Mali
Northern Mariana Islands
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
United States
Vanuatu
Yemen
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dragonpay
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days)
MetaTrader 5
cTrader
TradingView
Blueberry X
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
NZD
New Zealand dollar
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HFF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
ASIC, 391441
Securities Commission of The Bahamas, SIA-F220
FSC (Mauritius), GB24203929
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 700697
CMA (UAE), 20200000451
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
Polish
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$100
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
RAWOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2