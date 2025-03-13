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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Moneta Markets
This page is a description of Moneta Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Moneta Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
COPY TRADING
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
Moneta Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Moneta Markets Ltd
Moneta Markets Pty Ltd
Moneta Markets Ltd
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Albania
American Samoa
Austria
Bermuda
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Burundi
Canada
Central African Republic
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Croatia
Cyprus
Eritrea
France
Guam
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Hong Kong
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Italy
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Liberia
Libya
Mali
Montenegro
Myanmar
North Macedonia
Puerto Rico
Romania
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Slovenia
Somalia
Spain
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
U.S. Virgin Islands
United Kingdom
United States
Venezuela
Yemen
Zimbabwe
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
UnionPay
Boleto Bancário
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
bitwallet
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Moneta
Moneta Markets AppTrader
MetaTrader 5
ProTrader 2.0
Account currencies
BRL
Brazilian real
CAD
Canadian dollar
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
NZD
New Zealand dollar
RUB
Russian rouble
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
Regulated by
Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, 1383491
FSCA (South Africa), 47490
FSA (Seychelles), SD144
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
Indonesian
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Uzbek
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
French
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$500
Website screenshot
Account Types
DirectOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
CFD
1:25
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Soft commodities
1:50
Energies
1:100
Bonds
1:10
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:5