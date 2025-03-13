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Broker profile: Moneta Markets

This page is a description of Moneta Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Moneta Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

Moneta Markets (monetamarkets.com)
No US Traders
COPY TRADING
  • Bonuses
  • PAMM
  • Segregated accounts
  • VPS
  • Swap-free accounts option
  • Affiliate program
  • MAM
  • Free education
Visit

Companies
Moneta Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Moneta Markets Ltd
Moneta Markets Pty Ltd
Moneta Markets Ltd
Founded in: 2020
Online since: 2020
Broker rating
Moneta Markets
Unrated
1 qualified review
See Moneta Markets reviews
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Albania
Albania
American Samoa
American Samoa
Austria
Austria
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Burundi
Burundi
Canada
Canada
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Croatia
Croatia
Cyprus
Cyprus
Eritrea
Eritrea
France
France
Guam
Guam
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Iraq
Italy
Italy
Japan
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Liberia
Liberia
Libya
Libya
Mali
Mali
Montenegro
Montenegro
Myanmar
Myanmar
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Romania
Romania
Serbia
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Slovenia
Slovenia
Somalia
Somalia
Spain
Spain
Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian Arab Republic
U.S. Virgin Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Venezuela
Venezuela
Yemen
Yemen
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
UnionPay
Boleto Bancário
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
bitwallet
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Moneta
Moneta Markets AppTrader
MetaTrader 5
ProTrader 2.0
Account currencies
BRL
Brazilian real
CAD
Canadian dollar
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
NZD
New Zealand dollar
RUB
Russian rouble
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
Regulated by
Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, 1383491
FSCA (South Africa), 47490
FSA (Seychelles), SD144
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
Indonesian
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Uzbek
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
French
Chinese
Support methods
Email
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Office
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$500
Website screenshot

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