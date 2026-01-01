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Broker profile: BBS Markets
This page is a description of BBS Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of BBS Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
Companies
BBS Operations Ltd
Prohibited countries
Korea, Republic of
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Tether (USDT)
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USDT
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BNB/USDT
BTC/USDT
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/SGD
DOT/USDT
ETH/USDT
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
LINK/USDT
LTC/USDT
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
SOL/USDT
TRX/USDT
TRY/JPY
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CLP
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RON
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USDT
ZAR/JPY
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Persian
Italian
Portuguese
Thai
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
- Trading in synthetic indices available.
- 24/7 gold and oil trading.
Admin`s notes
BBS Markets is a classic MetaTrader broker with emphasis on easy account opening, high leverage, and moderate spreads.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
VIPOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
BonusOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:50