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Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
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Broker profile: AvaTrade

This page is a description of AvaTrade Forex broker. It is not an official website of AvaTrade. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

AvaTrade (avatrade.com)
No US Traders
AUTOCHARTIST
  • Bonuses
  • PAMM
  • Personal manager
  • Trading contests
  • Segregated accounts
  • Managed accounts
  • Free education
Visit

Companies
Ava Trade Ltd.
Ava Capital Markets Pty
Ava Capital Markets Australia Pty Ltd
AVA Trade EU Ltd
Founded in: 2006
Online since: 2006
Broker rating
AvaTrade
3 / 10
23 qualified reviews
See AvaTrade reviews
Prohibited countries
United States
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Perfect Money
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 21 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 21 days of inactivity)
AvaOption (Limited with 21 days of inactivity)
AvaTradeGO (Limited with 21 days of inactivity)
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/JPY
BTC/USD
BTG/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/ILS
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
Financial Futures Association (Japan), 1574
ASIC, 406668
FSCA (South Africa), 45984
ISA (Israel), 1
FSC (BVI), 2013-07-30
FSA (Japan), 1662
Financial Services Regulatory Authority (Abu Dhabi), 190018
Central Bank of Ireland, C53877
CySEC, 347/17
SFC (Colombia), 0261
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hindi
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Dutch
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovenian
Swedish
Turkish
Chinese
Support methods
Email
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
For vip Traders
Reduced spreads, free trading signals, every day contact with account manager.
Special notes
- Free Autochartist analysis software. - AvaTrade offers risk-free trades with ‘AvaProtect’.
Website screenshot

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