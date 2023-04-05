Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: AvaTrade
This page is a description of AvaTrade Forex broker. It is not an official website of AvaTrade. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
AUTOCHARTIST
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- Free education
Companies
Ava Trade Ltd.
Ava Capital Markets Pty
Ava Capital Markets Australia Pty Ltd
AVA Trade EU Ltd
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Perfect Money
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 21 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 21 days of inactivity)
AvaOption (Limited with 21 days of inactivity)
AvaTradeGO (Limited with 21 days of inactivity)
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/JPY
BTC/USD
BTG/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/ILS
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
Financial Futures Association (Japan), 1574
ASIC, 406668
FSCA (South Africa), 45984
ISA (Israel), 1
FSC (BVI), 2013-07-30
FSA (Japan), 1662
Financial Services Regulatory Authority (Abu Dhabi), 190018
Central Bank of Ireland, C53877
CySEC, 347/17
SFC (Colombia), 0261
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hindi
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Dutch
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovenian
Swedish
Turkish
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
For vip Traders
Reduced spreads, free trading signals, every day contact with account manager.
Special notes
- Free Autochartist analysis software. - AvaTrade offers risk-free trades with ‘AvaProtect’.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:200
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:200
Indexes
1:200
Agriculture
1:33
Metals
1:50
Energies
1:50
Bonds
1:100
Spread betting
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
AvaTraderOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
CFD
1:200
Futures
1:20