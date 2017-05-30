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Broker profile: OffersFX
This page is a description of OffersFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of OffersFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Trading by phone
Companies
XFR Financial Ltd
Xtrade Europe Ltd
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
paysafecard
AstroPay
Demo platforms
XTrade Platform
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
CySEC, 108/10
FSC (Belize), IFSC/60/383/TS/15
ASIC, 342628
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Spanish
Russian
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Standard
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Premium
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:20
History
- 2017-05-30Cyprus financial regulator CySEC has announced the ‘partial suspension’ of the CIF license granted to retail forex broker XTrade Europe Ltd.
- 2017-06-26CySEC announced that the partial suspension of the CIF authorisation of Xtrade Europe Ltd, number 108/10, for the provision of financial services and the performance of financial activities to new clients is herewith withdrawn/terminated and the registration of the Company in the Registry of authorised persons is reinstated.
- 2022-04-23Rebranded to OffersFX.
OffersFX Reviews
63 reviews of OffersFX are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.