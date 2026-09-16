Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: INFINOX
This page is a description of INFINOX Forex broker. It is not an official website of INFINOX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Managed accounts
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
INFINOX CAPITAL Ltd
INFINOX Services EU Limited
INFINOX Limited (UK)
INFINOX Limited
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Belgium
Canada
India
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
IXO
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/HKD
AUD/JPY
AUD/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/GDP
BTC/USD
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/BCH
ETH/XAU
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/HKD
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
HKD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/SGD
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XBN/USD
XET/USD
XLC/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 501057
FSC (Mauritius), GB20025832
FSCA (South Africa), 50506
Securities Commission of The Bahamas, SIA F-188
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Web form
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Website screenshot
Account Types
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
CFD
1:30
Futures
1:10
Indexes
1:20
Bonds
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
STPOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:20
Futures
1:10
Indexes
1:20
Bonds
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2