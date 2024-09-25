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Broker profile: HF Markets
This page is a description of HF Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of HF Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
HF Markets (SV) Ltd
HF Markets (Seychelles) Ltd
HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd
HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd
HF Markets (UK) Ltd
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Kenya
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
South Africa
Sudan
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days)
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/EUR
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RON
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/EUR
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RON
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
CySEC, 183/12
DFSA (Dubai), F004885
FCA (UK), 801701
FSC (Mauritius), 094286
FSCA (South Africa), 46632
FSA (Seychelles), 8419176-1
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 26/01/2022
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
German
Greek
Spanish
Persian
French
Hindi
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Slovak
Thai
Tagalog
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
Persian
Hindi
Japanese
Korean
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Web form
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$5,000
For vip Traders
Smaller commissions with tight spreads.
Website screenshot
Account Types
PremiumOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:25
Indexes
1:100
Soft commodities
1:100
Bonds
1:50
ETF
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Islamic AccountOpen details
Minimum account size$150
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Soft commodities
1:100
ZeroOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:25
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:25
Indexes
1:1000