Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: IQ Broker
This page is a description of IQ Broker Forex broker. It is not an official website of IQ Broker. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
Companies
Cortex Engine LLC.
Prohibited countries
Australia
Canada
European Union
United Kingdom
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
CashU
Perfect Money
Demo platforms
IQ Broker
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/SGD
EIR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/ZAR
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Support available in
English
Support methods
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Admin`s notes
An offshore Forex and CFD broker from the creators of IQ Option.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$20
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:800
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:1000
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:5