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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: EBC
This page is a description of EBC Forex broker. It is not an official website of EBC. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- MAM
Companies
EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC
EBC Financial Group (UK) LTD
Prohibited countries
Canada
Hong Kong
Malaysia
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
UnionPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Regulated by
Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, 2038223
FCA (UK), 927552
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Hindi
Indonesian
Korean
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Indonesian
Japanese
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
AUD/USD
GBP/USD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100
ProfessionalOpen details
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
AUD/USD
GBP/USD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/AZD
CAD/CHF
CADJPY
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100