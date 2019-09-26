Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: TIOmarkets
This page is a description of TIOmarkets Forex broker. It is not an official website of TIOmarkets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Free education
Companies
TIO Markets Ltd.
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AED
United Arab Emirates dirham
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CZK
Czech koruna
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 488900
FSA (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), 24986
Website available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Greek
Spanish
Hindi
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Malay
Dutch
Polish
Portuguese
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Callback
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
For vip Traders
- $0 commission per lot - Low Spreads - Negative balance protection - 24/7 customer support - Up to unlimited leverage on the MT5 standard account (depending on jurisdiction)
Website screenshot
Account Types
VIP BlackOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:20
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$20
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:20
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
RAWOpen details
Minimum account size$250
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:20
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
NanoOpen details
Minimum account size$20
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
CFD
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5