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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Ingot Brokers
This page is a description of Ingot Brokers Forex broker. It is not an official website of Ingot Brokers. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Swap-free accounts option
Companies
INGOT Brokers (Australia) Pty Ltd
INGOT Africa Ltd
INGOT Financial Brokerage Ltd.
INGOT Broker Limited
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Apple Pay
M-Pesa
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/TRY
XPR/USD
Regulated by
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 173
ASIC, 428015
FSA (Seychelles), SD117
Jordan Securities Commission, 20/02165/1/3
CySEC, 462/25
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Support available in
English
French
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
ProfessionalOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Indexes
1:20
ETF
1:2
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Indexes
1:20
ETF
1:2
Cryptocurrencies
1:5