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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Investizo
This page is a description of Investizo Forex broker. It is not an official website of Investizo. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Trading by phone
Companies
Investizo LTD.
Prohibited countries
Australia
Israel
Japan
United States
Payment options
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
Local bank transfer
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Tether (USDT)
Tron
USD Coin (USDC)
M-Pesa
Binance Coin (BNB)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NZD
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/HKD
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Malay
Russian
Thai
Support available in
English
Arabic
Malay
Russian
Thai
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$100
Website screenshot
Account Types
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:50
CFD
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:10