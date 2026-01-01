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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Big Boss
This page is a description of Big Boss Forex broker. It is not an official website of Big Boss. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
Companies
Prime Point LLC
Prohibited countries
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Japan
Malaysia
United States
Payment options
Credit/debit cards
Local bank transfer
Bitcoin
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/JPY
BCH/USD
BTC/JPY
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EOS/JPY
EOS/USD
ETH/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NEO/JPY
NEO/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
UNI/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/SGD
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XRP/JPY
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FSA (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), SV&G IBC No:23356 IBC 2016
Website available in
English
Japanese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Japanese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1111
Leverage
Forex
1:1111
Gold & silver
1:555
CFD
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Crypto ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,—
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:25
Leverage
Forex
1:25
Cryptocurrencies
1:5