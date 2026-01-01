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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
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SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Headway
This page is a description of Headway Forex broker. It is not an official website of Headway. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
JAROCEL PTY LTD
Prohibited countries
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Myanmar
Payment options
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
Boleto Bancário
Local bank transfer
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Tether (USDT)
AstroPay
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Web Trading
Account currencies
BRL
Brazilian real
EUR
Euro
IDR
Indonesian rupiah
JPY
Japanese yen
MYR
Malaysian ringgit
NGN
Nigerian naira
THB
Thai baht
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DKK/JPY
DKK/SGD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/DKK
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 52108
Website available in
English
French
Indonesian
Japanese
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Japanese
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Support methods
Web form
Live chat
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Rebates on stop orders per 1 std. lot
42%
Rebates per 1 std. lot
42%
For vip Traders
- Zero spread trading. - Fast execution speed. The fastest execution speed without requotes or slippages and with market execution. - Leverage up to 1:Unlimited.
Website screenshot
Account Types
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:2000
Indexes
1:20
Energies
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2000
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:2000
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
Energies
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2000
ProOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:2000
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
Energies
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2000