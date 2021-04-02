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Broker profile: Equiti
This page is a description of Equiti Forex broker. It is not an official website of Equiti. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Equiti Group Limited (Jordan)
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Canada
Singapore
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
FasaPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AED
United Arab Emirates dirham
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JOD
Jordanian dinar
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ANC/USD
APE/USD
ATM/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AVE/USD
AVX/USD
AXS/USD
BAL/USD
BAT/USD
BBA/USD
BCH/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CEL/USD
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
CHZ/USD
CMP/USD
CRO/USD
CRV/USD
CTX/USD
CVX/USD
DOG/USD
DOT/USD
DYX/USD
ENJ/USD
ENS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
FDA/USD
FTM/USD
FTT/USD
FXS/USD
GAL/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/HKD
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GDS/USD
GLA/USD
GMT/USD
GNE/USD
GRI/USD
GRT/USD
GST/USD
HNT/USD
IMX/USD
KNC/USD
LEO/USD
LKS/USD
LNK/USD
LRC/USD
LTC/USD
MKR/USD
MNA/USD
MSL/USD
MTA/USD
MTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
OKB/USD
OMG/USD
PRM/USD
RAY/USD
RDR/USD
REN/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
SHB/USD
SKL/USD
SND/USD
SNX/USD
SOL/USD
SRM/USD
STG/USD
STX/USD
SXP/USD
TMO/USD
TON/USD
TRX/USD
UNI/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
WVS/USD
XRP/USD
YFI/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 528328
Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, 31573
CMA (UAE), 607136
DMCC (Dubai), 31573
CySEC, 415/22
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Support available in
English
Arabic
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT-3
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Executive (Equiti Global Markets)Open details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:100
Premiere (Equiti Global Markets)Open details
Minimum account size$3,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:100
Metals
1:500
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
AdvancedOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:10