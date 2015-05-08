Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: PhillipCapital
This page is a description of PhillipCapital Forex broker. It is not an official website of PhillipCapital. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Phillip Capital Inc.
Phillip Futures Pte Ltd
Phillip Capital Limited
KING & SHAXSON CAPITAL MARKETS
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Check
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Currenex Viking
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 169760
ASIC, AFSL 246827
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Phillip Account (UK)
Minimum account size$1,500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:50
CFD
1:50
Oil
1:50
Premium (UK)
Minimum account size$15,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:50
CFD
1:50
Oil
1:50
Phillip Horizon (AU)
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Options
1:100
Energies
1:100
Bonds
1:100
Phillip Gateway (AU)
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Options
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:100
Bonds
1:100
Phillip Accelerator (AU)
Minimum account size$50,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Options
1:100
Futures
1:100
Energies
1:100
Bonds
1:100
ETF
1:100
History
- 2015-05-08First listed on EarnForex.com.
PhillipCapital Reviews
There are no reviews for PhillipCapital available for now. But you can add your own review!